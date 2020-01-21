HOUSTON (Covering Katy News) - A.D. Players at The George is starting 2020 with the 2014 adaptation of Guess Who’s Coming To Dinner by Todd Kriedler, based on the screenplay by William Rose. The show previews Wednesday, January 29 and 30, opens on Friday, January 31 and runs Wednesdays through Sundays through February 16.
The production brings together a terrific list of local Houston talent; Kedrick Brown and Kaci M. Fannin (most recently seen in A.D. Players production of Miracle On 34th Street), Elizabeth Marshall Black, Haley Hussey, Christy Watkins and first timers on The George stage, David Rainey, Michele Harrell and John Feltch. When asked about returning to A.D.
“I’m extremely honored to be traveling in the footsteps of a great artist such as Mr. Poitier," Brown said. "Given the current climate of this country I feel that this is a much needed story. It's come at the right time and I’m elated to be at the helm of it. It's my responsibility as an artist, but more importantly as a black man in America, to continue to bring awareness and tell stories such as this one.”
Artistic Director Kevin Dean is taking on the role of Director for this production. It is a story that he felt drawn to, and was excited to work with this group of people.
“We have assembled excellent Houston talent and are working with an amazing design team," Dean said. The show is going to look stunning and the actors are doing a terrific job. I’m excited to tell this story. It has plenty of humor, but also moments that really make you examine your point of view. We have had some of the most insightful and thought provoking conversations through our rehearsal period. It’s been a growth experience for all of us. And that’s really what theatre is all about.”
"The 2014 script adaptation has taken the framework of the movie, but fleshed out the story and characters a bit more. It is a story that still feels relevant, even in 2020," said a statement from A.D. Players.
Performances are held Wednesdays through Sundays, January 29-February 16. Tickets are priced at $25-$75, and can be purchased online or via The George Theater Box Office at (713) 526-2721.
About A.D. Players at The George
A.D. Players at The George, founded in 1967 by Jeannette Clift George, produces compelling theatre that upholds human value, celebrates creativity and engages a diverse audience. The company is one of Houston's largest resident theatre companies, impacting more than nine million people over its lifetime. Annually, the company produces Mainstage Theatre performances, fields a Regional Touring Unit and maintains a year-round Performing Arts
