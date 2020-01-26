CITY OF KATY (Covering Katy News) — Katy’s Cane Island will host an inaugural BBQ Cookoff and Concert on Saturday, February 8 from noon - 5 p.m.
The cookoff, live music and family activities will take place in the community’s Cane Quarter amenity village, 2100 Cane Island Parkway.
Open to the public, the event will feature 20 local cooking teams competing for top honors in brisket, chicken, ribs, fajitas and pulled pork.
Admission is $12 per person (children 12 and under are free) for pulled pork samples, raffle ticket and a vote for Best Pulled Pork. Plus, families will enjoy live music, petting zoo, bounce houses, face painting, inflatable bull and food trucks. Proceeds benefit the Krause Children’s Center of Katy and its mission of helping young women ages 12 – 17 overcome abuse and neglect.
Judging will take place at 5 p.m. with category winners earning bragging rights and cash prizes totaling $5,000.
For information and tickets, go to www.caneisland.com/bbq-cookoff.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.