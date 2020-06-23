KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) – Katy’s Cane Island hosts the return of its popular summer concert series in the community’s Cane Quarter, 2100 Cane Island Parkway, where reserved table seating on the lawn is available with full menu service from The Oaks Kitchen & Bar.
Cane Island’s July Summer Pop Up Concert Series schedule kicks off Thursday, July 2 with Rock Agents followed by the Beatles cover band, Fab Five, on Friday, July 3. Rock Agents returns on Thursday, July 16 followed by Hayden Baker on Saturday, July 18.
All concert times are from 5:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.
Reservations are required in order to maintain adequate social distancing. To reserve table seating, call Cane Island’s onsite restaurant, The Oaks Kitchen & Bar at 281-574-4144. Blankets are not allowed. Free onsite parking is available.
Visit The Oaks Kitchen & Bar at facebook.com/TheOaksKitchenBar for new pop up concerts as others may be scheduled during the summer.
To reach Cane Island, take the Cane Island Parkway exit off Interstate 10 minutes west of the Grand Parkway. Head north on Cane Island Parkway one half mile to reach the community entrance. Cane Quarter is on the right just past Cane Island’s signature Living Arches.
