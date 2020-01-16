KATY (Covering Katy News) - Students from Cinco Ranch High School will presents the musical BIG FISH later this month.
Based on the celebrated novel by Daniel Wallace and the acclaimed film directed by Tim Burton, Big Fish tells the story of Edward Bloom, a traveling salesman who lives life to its fullest, and then some!
Edward’s incredible, larger-than-life stories thrill everyone around him -most of all, his devoted wife Sandra. But their son Will, about to have a child of his own, is determined to find the truth behind his father’s epic tales.
"Overflowing with heart and humor, Big Fish is an extraordinary musical that reminds us why we love going to the theatre—for an experience that’s richer, funnier and bigger than life itself," said a statement from the Cinco Ranch High School Fine Arts Department.
The show will be held January 30, 31 and February 1, 2019 at 7 p.m. in the PAC.
Reserved seats are only $15 and are available for purchase on crtc.booktix.com beginning Wednesday, January 15.
