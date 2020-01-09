KATY, HARRIS COUNTY (Covering Katy News) - Last November we told you about Andretti Karting and Games opening a location in Katy. Now, we have several photos that provide a look at the type of entertainment experience that will be offered when the facility opens March, 3, 2020.
The family entertainment and gaming center will be located adjacent to the newly opened University of Houston Katy campus and Katy Asian Town at the corner of Grand Parkway and Interstate 10.
Named after the legendary racing family, the nearly 88,000 square-foot Andretti Indoor Karting & Games will be a pay as you go facility with no general admission fee.
The facility needs to fill 350 positions. Hiring information is below.
EIGHT FEATURES AND ATTRACTIONS
#1 Multi-Level Race Track - Experience the adrenaline rush of electric go karts on a ½ mile of multi-level tracks with sweeping downward spirals, multiple sharp turns, and long straightaways that take you all the way to victory lane.
#2 Laser Tag - The two-story 2,053-square-foot black light battlefield transports you inside the engine of a race car.
#3 Arcade Games - Eighty video, redemption and prize games in a state-of-the-art arcade. After racking up all of the tickets, guests can redeem their winnings at the Redemption Counter with a wide range of prizes for all ages.
#4 Ropes Course - An indoor high adventure ropes course well above the arcade with multiple challenging obstacles for both the beginner and advanced adventurer.
#5 Hologate Virtual Reality - Hologate is a four-player virtual reality attraction that takes you to a new dimension with advanced graphic technology and immersion. The open-air layout allows spectators to see the players and take in the action on the monitors above the playing space.
#6 Hologate Blitz - This 4-player virtual reality experience immerses players in full sensory heart-pounding thrills by combining state of the art virtual reality graphics with a motion simulator that can tilt more than 30° in every direction. According to Andretti, the chance of motion sickness that some players may feel in other virtual reality attractions has been almost completely eliminated due to extremely low latency and next-level network and code design.
#7 Omniverse - Explore virtual reality like never before with a 360 degree moving treadmill platform, state of the art graphics optimized for multiplayer interactive gaming and an adjustable harness that allows players to move full speed without hitting walls. Guests can play for the sheer thrilling fun of the experience by participating individually or competitively as teams in weekly and monthly Esports world competitions.
#8 Mini- Golf - Lucky Putt is nine custom high-tech holes of mini golf reimagined that blends the nostalgic joy of classic mini golf with exclusive technology to deliver a fun social experience. The scoring system is digitized to streamline score tracking and allow players to focus on the experience. At the beginning of each hole, players select their names on a digital tablet, and sensors automatically track the ball's movement and computes the score for each player.
FOOD
Andretti in Katy will offer several dining options including a Food Truck Plaza, sit-down dining, a dessert bar and two bars.
The Indoor Food Truck Plaza will feature three different food trucks and a Dessert Bar.
Fusion Bowl features Asian cuisine including bowls hot off the wok, cold bowls and spring rolls.
Mama Andretti’s features Italian cuisine including salads and brick oven pizzas and calzones.
Let’s Roll Diner features American cuisine including wings, burgers, sandwiches and chicken tenders.
The Main Bar area will feature a full restaurant menu including salads, Asian bowls, burgers, sandwiches, brick oven pizzas and calzones and Desserts. In addition to dining, guests can also enjoy craft beer and specialty cocktails as they watch all the action of their favorite sports games on several large HD TVs.
SPECIAL EVENTS
With more than 4,600 square feet of dedicated private event space, in-house gourmet catering and a multitude of exciting attractions, Andretti Indoor Karting and Games events are ideal for corporate events, birthday parties and any special occasions of any size. Andretti offers a wide variety of birthday party packages and add-ons to customize each event. Event spaces include:
Total Event Space Grand Room and VIP Rooms has room for 307 people.
ANOTHER LOCATION
Andretti Indoor Karting and Games will open its second Texas location in the Dallas area at The Colony at Grandscape. It will also open on March 3, 2020.
HIRING
Andretti Karting is hiring for approximately 350 positions, including game and attraction attendants, culinary, janitorial, mechanics and much more. Applicants must be at least 18 years old. A job fair will take place at the Best Western Premier Energy Corridor January: January 15- February 21. The Job Fair hours will be Monday- Friday 9:00am- 6:00pm and on Saturdays 10:00am- 4:00pm. For more information on open positions and to submit your application in advance, visit andrettikarting.com/careers.
