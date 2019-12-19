KATY (Covering Katy News) - Members of the Bella Voce Choir have been entertaining people in person and on TV this Christmas season. They recently recorded segments on FOX 26 TV. Those segments will air throughout the holiday season.
Fifty children from the Prima Voce and Bella Voce choirs entertained residents at the Ballard House. They sang a selection of Christmas songs. It was an annual visit to the Ballard House. This year's presentation happened Dec. 7.
Members of the Bela Voce choir joined with 60 members of the Katy Youth Symphony to perform their Christmas of Yore concert on Dec. 9. The beautiful sounds of the children's voices and the spectacular talents of the Bella Voce Choir and Katy Youth Symphony's Chamber orchestra filled the sanctuary at St. Peter's United Methodist Church on Kingsland Boulevard.
A sold-out audience watched children from the preparatory choir Prima Voce and Bella Voce as they performed a number of Christmas songs.
Money raised from ticket sales and the silent auction will benefit the Katy Youth Choir's scholarship program.
The Bella Voce Choir also entertained crowds at Old Town Spring on Saturday, Dec. 15.
The Katy Youth Choir also announced they will be launching three new choirs next year. They will be adding a preschool choir to their Poco Voce program, a choir for children with special and unique needs called Voce Angelico and an audition only competitive choir called Bella Voce Coro.
These new programs will be for preschool through Grade 12.
A recording of the Christmas of Yore concert can be viewed here: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCqONRgwHo1ArOxw5Ws7Wxog/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.