KATY (Covering Katy News) - The annual Katy Taste Fest will be held Saturday, March 28, 2020 at Typhoon Texas, 555 Katy Fort Bend Rd, Katy, TX 77494. The event was formerly held at the Villagio Town Center.
"Our larger and more central location with ample parking offers an exciting venue sure to add to the festive atmosphere," said Cyril Thomas, event chair.
The event will feature food and activities for young and old alike, with over 30 restaurants, live band, a VIP Taste Lounge, silent auction, and a large Kids’ Zone with a variety of activities and food.
The event will be from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. The VIP Entry will be at 10 a.m.
This year the festival’s philanthropic focus has aligned with title sponsor, Kroger, to help create a world with zero hunger and zero waste.
Early bird ticket options and family packages are available until March 1, 2020 at http://www.katytastefest.com/purchase-tickets/
About Katy Taste Fest
Katy Taste Fest aspires to turn tasters into diners. The festival explores the city’s diverse dining scene by sampling tastes from local restaurants. Attendees can also enjoy live entertainment, a silent auction, and family-friendly activities for food lovers of all ages. All proceeds benefit and support several local charities that focus on vulnerable children. Previous year beneficiaries included Katy Cares, Krause Children’s Center, and Armor of Hope Foundation. For more information, visit www.KatyTasteFest.com.
