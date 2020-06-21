KATY (Covering Katy News) - Katy native and country music singer songwriter Hayden Baker has released the first two songs from his second CD. The yet untitled CD is still in production but Baker and his producer, Travis Bishop, decided to release two of the songs early after the tremendous response on social media to the song “A Dream: The Baseball Song."
The autobiographical song tells of Baker’s transition from college baseball player to a country singer. The roughly recorded acoustic version got nearly 40,00 views just days after being posted earlier this year.
The song tells of how dreams and situations can change, but that he knows there is a higher power guiding him along the way.
”Love this, well written, sincere, real," is how Country Music Hall of Fame member Ronnie Dunn reacted to the song.
“Waitin’ On Love," is the second song that was released. It tells of the trials and tribulations of a lovesick young man waiting on Cupid to do his thing.
"The upbeat tempo and guitar driven song is a sure hit and is reminiscent of 90’s country music," said a press release from Baker's team. "Waitin' On Love" is being released to radio stations on Monday, June 22nd.
Hayden’s music can be downloaded on all major platforms and his tour schedule is available on his website at haydenbakermusic.com.
- Instagram: @haydenbakerofficial
- Twitter: @hayden_baker
- Facebook: Hayden Baker Music
