KATY (Covering Katy News) - The Lone Star Symphonic Band celebrates the Lone Star State with its performance of God Bless Texas on March 1, May 3, and June 28, 2020.
Musical selections include American classics such as The Yellow Rose of Texas, Amazing Grace, and marches by John Philip Sousa and Alfred Reed, Pro Texana and Daughters of Texas. Each piece has a particular connection to our great Lone Star State. Come and take a musical, historical journey with the Lone Star Symphonic Band.
All concerts will be held at Holy Covenant United Methodist Church, located at 22111 Morton Road, in Katy.
Concerts begin at 4 p.m. and doors to seating open at 3 p.m.
Tickets can be purchased online for $7 HERE.
Season tickets guarantee admission to all performances during the 2019-2020 concert season and come with reserved seating as an added benefit.
Tickets purchased in-person on the day of the concert are $11.
Patrons should print and bring their tickets to the door or show the tickets on their phone, as will-call is not available.
The Lone Star Symphonic Band is a non-profit volunteer organization which offers the community quality performances balancing audience appeal with challenging literature for its members.
Founded in 1993 as the West Houston Concert Band, the band is comprised of musicians from all walks of life and promotes lifelong opportunities and growth for skilled musicians and is committed to providing a valuable contribution to the American Concert Band tradition.
The Band is under the direction of Bob Bryant.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.