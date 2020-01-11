KATY - The Spring Katy Home and Garden Show is Jan. 25-26 at the Merrell Center, 6301 South Stadium Lane, Katy. There will be hundreds of home design, renovation and trend-setting experts on hand to help turn your home improvement ideas into reality.
There will be a variety of workshops and seminars from top experts in the Houston area. You can experience unique do-it-yourself project ideas and explore new landscaping tips.
Ready to reenergize in 2020? Think green, inside and out. Experience the refreshing eco-friendly living lab, known as The Green Scene - presented by Zero-Point Organics - for a fresh take on spring and healthy living.
Chef demonstrations will showcase how to cook with micro-greens. Chef Ara Malekian from Harlem Road Texas BBQ, Chef James from Fadi’s, Chef Conor Moran of Copper Chefs and other pros will take part in the weekend demonstrations.
James Hinton, the passionate grower behind the micro-greens, will have you sipping on mocktails infused with lemon balm, basil and other flavorful micro-greens.
Zero-Point Organics will be on hand. Zero Point is a passionate producer and grower of the most unusual, flavorful and beautiful micro-greens and edibles for serious foodies who crave big, bold flavors grown with care.
Expect to see décor trends and shades of calm reflected from nature.
Classic Blue is the Pantone color of the year. Invite a new sense of ease with natural tones and effervescent patterns to usher in 2020. See how to incorporate these colors as interior decorator Madeleine Banks shares tips about how to use Classic Blue in the home from the Fresh Ideas Stage at 1 p.m. Saturday.
She will also share décor and renovation advice on how to get a home ready for sale when she takes the stage on Sunday at 1 p.m.
The 14th annual Katy Home Show will showcase home design and renovations for kitchens, baths, flooring, wall coverings, smart home automation, home décor, garden, landscape and more.
A series of how-to seminars on the Fresh Ideas Stage will provide expertise on several topics including the following:
How-to create custom home plans presented by Built Green Custom Homes
How-to incorporate Classic Blue
How-to stage a home for sale
How-to save the honey bees.
The Fresh Ideas Stage is sponsored by Don McGill Toyota.
Tickets are $7 for adults. Kids 12 and younger are FREE.
Hours are Saturday, January 25 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, January 26 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
To register for a $250 shopping spree or for additional information, directions, seminar times and hours visit katyhomeandgardenshow.com or call 832-392-0165. Parking is FREE.
