KATY (Covering Katy News) – The Taylor High School Fine Arts Department presents the international smash hit Mamma Mia! based on the hit songs of the rock band ABBA. Performances take place January 16, 17, and 18 at 7 p.m. at Taylor High School Performing Arts Center.
Audiences are sure to laugh, cry, and by the end, sing to ABBA’s pop classics Super Trouper, Take a Chance on Me, and Dancing Queen.
The musical will surely be an unforgettable trip down memory lane.
Set on a beautiful Greek island, this charming, funny story follows the adventures of the young Sophie, performed by junior Caitlin Zimmerman.
With her wedding to Sky, performed by freshman Bob Beathard, Sophie longs to find out her mother Donna’s (senior Ashleigh Townsend) long kept secret -who is Sophie’s father?
In her efforts to discover the truth, Sophie invites Sam, Harry, and Bill (played by juniors Jacob Lewis, Isaac George and senior Ryan Lauer respectively) to the wedding.
Donna’s best friends and former bandmates Rosie and Tanya (played by junior Alexis Price and senior Emmie Sieber) also arrive, and the fun and sparks fly.
All general admission tickets are $10.
Reserved tickets are $15.
Premium Reserved Tickets (including hors d'oeuvres and an exclusive photo opportunity) are $35.
All tickets are available online at www.taylorplaymakers.org.
