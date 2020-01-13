KATY, FORT BEND COUNTY (Covering Katy News) - The Studio VII Theatre Company will present I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change! beginning Jan. 17, 2020.
This musical production will take place in the intimate Black Box Theatre at Seven Lakes High School.
This celebration of the mating game takes on the truths and myths behind that contemporary conundrum known as 'the relationship.'
Act I explores the journey from dating and waiting to love and marriage, while Act II reveals the agonies and triumphs of in-laws and newborns, trips in the family car and pick-up techniques of the geriatric set.
This hilarious revue pays tribute to those who have loved and lost, to those who have fallen on their face at the portal of romance, to those who have dared to ask, "Say, what are you doing Saturday night?"
Show dates are January 17, 18 and 23, 2020 at 7 p.m. and on the 25 at 2 p.m. It is said to be appropriate for PG 13 audiences.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.