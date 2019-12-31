KATY (Covering Katy News) - The Found Footage Festival, the acclaimed touring showcase of odd and hilarious found videos, is coming to Houston to debut its new show, VCR Party.
The Found Footage Festival is a one-of-a-kind celebration of the videos that time forgot, dredged up in dusty thrift stores and estate sales throughout North America. Childhood friends Pickett and Prueher take audiences on a guided tour of their latest and greatest VHS finds, providing live commentary and where-are-they-now updates on the people in these videotaped obscurities.
Hosts Nick Prueher and Joe Pickett, whose credits include The Onion and The Colbert Report, will unveil an all-new show based on their popular internet series on Friday, Jan. 10 at the Alamo Drafthouse LaCenterra, 2707 Commercial Center Boulevard, Katy. The fun begins at 7:30 p.m.
Tickets to the Found Footage Festival are available at foundfootagefest.com or at the box office.
Highlights of the VCR Party show include:
- A diabetes video hosted by a stubborn Wilford Brimley
- Foul-mouthed outtakes from Richard Simmons, Alex Trebek, and Siskel & Ebert
- A clown singing about the sport of "skateboard surfing”
- 20 years worth of local commercials from Huntsville, Alabama
- Live versions of regular segments from the VCR Party YouTube show: Joe's Tedium Corner, Nick's Excitement Corner, Tape Trading Classics and Nice Things
The Found Footage Festival debuted its first show in New York City in 2004 and has gone on to sell out hundreds of shows each year across the U.S., Canada and the UK, including the Just For Laughs Festival, Edinburgh Fringe and Bonnaroo.
The fest has been featured on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, and National Public Radio and has been named a critics’ pick in dozens of publications, including The Guardian and The New York Times. The FFF can also be seen in the hit documentary “Winnebago Man” and in their book, “VHS: Absurd, Odd and Ridiculous Relics from the Videotape Era.”
