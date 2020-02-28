Cinco Ranch (Covering Katy News) - Willow Fork Park holds Nature Fest on Saturday, April 25, 2020, from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
More than 8 nature-based organizations will be on hand for a variety of family-friendly activities.
You will be able to explore various stations throughout the park including butterflies, bees, skulls and pelts of Katy wildlife, and much more.
Make your own bird feeder and enjoy other nature arts and crafts.
Practice fishing casting skills to catch a “backyard bass”.
There will be live animal displays throughout the day, and live music and butterfly garden tours throughout the day. Bring a kite and have fun family time kite flying.
Nature seminars will also be provided.
The event is free and sponsored by Friends of Willow Fork Park and Willow Fork Drainage District.
There will be free giveaways for the first 200 children who visit at least 5 nature stations.
Bring your lunch and have a family picnic or purchase food from local food vendors.
For map to the park, visit the Friends of Willow Fork Facebook page:
