KATY (Covering Katy News) - COVID-19 has been extremely difficult on fitness centers as it caused them to close for weeks. Now we've learned that 24 Hour Fitness is closing 12 Houston area locations. Two locations are in the Katy area.
The 1550 South Mason Road location and the 19734 Saums Road locations have closed.
“Members, we invite you to work out at any reopened location throughout 2020,” said a company statement. Click here to find a 25 Hour Fitness location that will remain open.
24 Hour Fitness Worldwide filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection after a rise in membership cancellations because their facilities were closed. The chain had to close all its gyms in the middle of March. The company fully drew its $120 million credit line to cope with the expected impact of the pandemic, according to Bloomberg.
Below is a list of locations that are closing in the Houston area.
