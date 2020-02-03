RICHMOND (Covering Katy News) - American Shaman, a CBD products store, has leased 1,200 square feet of retail space at 7909 W. Grand Parkway S., Richmond, near the West Belfort Street intersection.
"CBD American Shaman is dedicated to bringing wellness to the world through ultra-concentrated terpene rich CBD oil derived from all natural, high quality industrial hemp," says the company's website. "It is legal in all 50 states."
Andrew Alvis of NewQuest Properties represented the tenant. Danna Sossen of ICO Commercial Inc. represented the landlord.
American Shaman also has a store on the Katy Freeway eastbound service road, a short distance west of Katy Fort Bend Road. Click for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.