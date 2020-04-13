HOCKLEY (Covering Katy News) - The balance of vacant developed lots in Stone Creek Ranch, a masterplanned community in Hockley, have been purchased by homebuilder D.R. Horton. NewQuest Properties arranged the sale.
The 123-lot transaction will be completed in two segments, half of which changed hands earlier this month. Dave Ramsey, executive vice president of Houston-based NewQuest Properties, represented the seller of record, Becker Road LP, in direct negotiations with D.R. Horton.
"Despite these challenging times, both parties were committed to the project," Ramsey says. "We are pleased to complete the transaction."
Stone Creek Ranch is on the south side of US Highway 290 in Hockley, located a few miles west of the Grand Parkway - TX 99.
Today, Stone Creek Ranch is a 1,210-lot community.
"Stone Creek Ranch's proximity to the 290 corridor was the enticing position for us," says Chris Lindhorst, D.R. Horton region vice president.
"We are always looking at growth opportunities in our markets and will continue to do so," Lindhorst said.
"NewQuest and D.R. Horton mutually believe business can get done under present-day conditions if all parties work together as they did," Ramsey says. "Many other builders are canceling and extending deals at this time. D.R. Horton was able to step up and get it closed."
