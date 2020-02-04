KATY (Covering Katy News) - The Blue Fish Restaurant at LaCenterra has closed. It was located along Central Green Park and opened in Dec. 2018 and closed in Jan. 2020.
The Blue Fish also has a location in Sugar Land, two locations in Houston and one in Webster and The Woodlands. There are also locations in Dallas and Allen, Texas.
For more information: http://www.thebluefishsushi.com/
