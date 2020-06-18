CONROE, Texas (Covering Katy News) – Broadband and business communications provider Consolidated Communications made contributions totaling $10,000 to two organizations providing food assistance to Texas communities. The contributions are part of its efforts to support individuals and families affected by COVID-19. Consolidated Communications has operations nationwide including an office in the City of Katy.
Record numbers of people are experiencing hunger due to the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic. With many unemployed as businesses closed, the demand on food banks and food pantries has grown exponentially.
Recognizing the increased need, Consolidated is endeavoring to help important local programs providing nutritious food and meals to those who are food insecure by committing a total of $75,000 across its service area. The Company contributed $2,500 to Christian Information and Service Center in Lufkin, and $7,500 to Montgomery County Food Bank in Conroe.
“Our tradition of giving is rooted in supporting organizations that make a significant impact within our markets and where our employees live and work,” said Wes Martin, director of business sales in Texas. “We’re pleased to support both Montgomery County Food Bank and Christian Information Service Center particularly during this time of heightened demand, and are committed to helping our communities recover.”
"In addition to its COVID-19 relief efforts, the Company’s core value of Building a Stronger Community is evident through its ongoing commitment to other local community investments, which totaled over $2 million in 2019 across its 23-state service area, and its support of employee volunteer efforts, including during the pandemic," said a statement from Consolidated Communications.
More information on the Company’s response to COVID-19 and how it is helping customers is available at consolidated.com/covid.
Checks were presented virtually to Montgomery County Food Bank and Christian Information and Service Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.