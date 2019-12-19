CONROE (Covering Katy News) - Consolidated Communications has announce the addition of Wes Martin as director of commercial sales. Martin will serve as the market leader for commercial business sales in Texas, which includes the company’s Conroe, Lufkin, Katy and greater Houston service areas as well as the Dallas/Fort Worth-area.
"We are very excited to welcome Wes to our team in the Texas market,” said Mike Olsen, senior director of Commercial Sales at Consolidated. “Wesley’s experience, deep knowledge and passion for delivering excellence will be a boon to our Texas customers, our sales teams and our commitment to corporate citizenship in the marketplace.”
Martin and his team are highly focused on bringing the industry’s best advanced products to the mid-market and enterprise customers throughout Texas while delivering exceptional customer experiences. Martin has 10 years of experience in the telecommunications industry, 20 years in sales. He hails from North Carolina, and has lived in Texas for the last 10 years.
