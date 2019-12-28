KATY (Covering Katy News) - Corky's Ribs & BBQ opened less than a year ago and has already closed its doors.
Located at 20455 Katy Freeway, in the old Outback Steakhouse location, Corky's closed Dec. 16 after sales reportedly did not meet expectations. Corky's opened in February and provided a Memphis style BBQ menu. The menu offered ribs, chicken and pork dishes as well as a variety of sides.
Corky's will reportedly continue to offer catering in Katy and will rent out the facility for events.
The Corky's Cypress location remains open.
For more information go to www.barbecuerestaurantkaty.com.
