KATY (Covering Katy News) - Dr. Luis Rey has been practicing at Marcel Dental for two-and-a-half years. On Friday he celebrated the office's membership with the Fulshear Katy Area Chamber of Commerce.
Marcel Dental is located at at 25757 Westheimer Parkway at Greenbusch Road, in Katy.
"We do implants, and crowns. We see kids and adults. We do veneers, cosmetic dentistry, wisdom teeth," Dr. Rey said.
He also has the latest in 3D X-Ray technology.
"We can see all views so we can place the implant in the right position," Rey said.
The office held an open house on Friday afternoon as part of its celebration.
