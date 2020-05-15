RICHMOND (Covering Katy News) – Gallery Furniture is in the process of organizing an event that will help unemployed Texans and those who are struggling with mental health issues due to the COVID-19 crisis.
“We’re going to help people get rehired,” Jim 'Mattress Mack' McIngvale said during a live streamed Covering Katy interview. “We’re going to have a fantastic HR team there,” he added.
The event is still being planned and will take place at the Gallery Furniture store located at 7227 West Grand Parkway, Richmond, TX 77407. Mattress Mack says he’ll open the store’s large American Exceptionalism Atrium for the event.
“We are going to help people who are out of work, get a new jobs and get back to work,” he said. "Work is life's greatest therapy."
Mattress Mack says Gallery furniture is recruiting Human Resources professionals to participate in the event. His team of HR professionals will also participate in helping unemployed Texans improve their resumes, find recruiters, and get back to work. He also encouraged HR professionals to contact his store if they want to be involved in the event.
There will also be private areas set up for mental health counseling for people who are struggling during this difficult time.
“We are very strong on attacking the effects of this virus and helping people get back to work and back to mental stability,” he said.
Details of the event will be placed on GalleryFurniture.com once all the pieces are in place. Details will also be reported by CoveringKaty.com and CoveringFortBend.com.
“Tough times never last. Tough Texans do,” Mack said. "Keep the faith," he added.
Watch Mack's live Covering Katy interview below.
