KATY, HARRIS COUNTY (Covering Katy News) - Gloria’s Latin Cuisine plans a Fall 2020 opening at the growing Katy Grand shopping center. The Salvadoran and Tex-Mex restaurant will be located at 23333 Grand Circle Boulevard near the intersection of the Katy Freeway and Highway 99.
The Katy location is still under construction. When completed it will be Gloria’s 22nd restaurant in Texas and will feature a new interior design that includes a bright Latin inspired decor, colorful booths, outdoor dining, and an upscale bar.
“We’re excited to expand our locations in the Houston area and bring our authentic Latin cuisine to Katy,” said co-founder Gloria Fuentes.
Gloria's already has 20 locations throughout Dallas-Fort Worth, Austin, Houston and San Antonio. Their signature menu options include black bean dip, and award-winning margaritas.
To learn more about Gloria’s menu or to find the location nearest you, explore GloriasCuisine.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.