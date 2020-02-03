KATY (Covering Katy News) - Gringo’s Mexican Kitchen has broken ground on its Katy location which is between Harris County BBQ and Beck's Prime along the Grand Parkway, a short distance south of the Katy Freeway. The official address is 230 West Grand Parkway South.
News of Gringo's coming to Katy was first reported on the the company's Facebook facebook page about 11 months ago. Since that time we've been watching for signs of construction activity. The bull dozers and dump trucks are out there working today and we'll let you know when Gringo's announces an opening date.
Gringo's originated in Pearland in 1993. The Gringo's website has a list of 13 locations. There are two locations in Pearland and the original is located on East Broadway Street.
Gringos locations are open seven days per week for lunch and dinner.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.