KATY, FORT BEND COUNTY (Covering Katy News) – Trendmaker Homes has purchased 38 acres of land in Katy, Fort Bend County for a new, gated, 131-home subdivision. It will be called Haven at Seven Lakes and will be located directly off the Westpark Tollway at Katy Gaston Road.
"Haven at Seven Lakes will fit Trendmaker Homes’ strategy of building quality, innovative homes in locations with convenient access to major transportation, employment corridors and schools," said a statement from the developer.
Part of the land acquisition included a five-acre commercial parcel, which Trendmaker has since sold to Hunington Properties and is scheduled to be developed separately as retail property.
Ranging from 2,000 to 3,200 square feet, the homes will offer a number of customizable floor plans. Additionally, the homes will feature traditional architecture, tall ceilings and abundant natural light.
Scheduled for a fall 2020 grand opening, the community will include a four-acre amenity lake, a park and pavilion area, an extensive trail network throughout the neighborhood, and the adjoining five-acre retail development.
