CITY OF KATY (Covering Katy News) – Igloo and Sanrio buddied up to surprise loyal fans with a limited-edition Hello Kitty inspired Playmate Pal and Playmate Mini coolers. Designed with cute, custom artwork, the new Hello Kitty Playmates make packing snacks for work, trips to the beach and weekend adventures with friends more fun than ever.
Sanrio, the global lifestyle brand best known for pop icon Hello Kitty®, and home to many other beloved character brands including Chococat™, My Melody™, Badtz-Maru™, Keroppi™, Gudetama™ and Aggretsuko™, is celebrating its 60th Anniversary this year.
The Hello Kitty Playmates are now exclusively available (while supplies last) at igloocoolers.com/hellokitty.
“Teaming up with Sanrio is a truly fun experience,” said Brian Garofalow, Chief Marketing Officer at Igloo. “Hello Kitty is an international icon known for making friends around the world, while at Igloo, our goal is to deliver coolness to the world—it only seemed fitting that our iconic Playmate cooler would become a part of her summer crew for all her fans to enjoy.”
“At Sanrio, we believe everything is better when enjoyed together,” said Susan Tran, Director of Brand Marketing at Sanrio, Inc. “This is why we’re so excited to launch this exclusive collection with Igloo and everyone’s best friend, Hello Kitty, so that every gathering or get-together is that much more memorable.”
