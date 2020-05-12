HOUSTON - Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner proposed Tuesday that the city furlough about 3,000 of its workers and use up its entire $20 million rainy day fund to close its budget gap, the Houston Chronicle reported.
Texas’ most populous city has lost $169 million in revenue this fiscal year. Depleting the rainy day fund — meant to stabilize the city budget in the event of a major disaster or a temporary revenue shortage — would leave the city in a “precarious state for the upcoming hurricane season,” the Chronicle reported.
The announcement comes days after Dallas furloughed almost 500 employees across 10 departments through at least July 31. San Antonio has furloughed 270 employees, and Fort Worth has furloughed at least 79 employees.
This story was first reported in the Texas Tribune at https://www.texastribune.org/2020/05/12/coronavirus-updates-texas/
