KATY (Covering Katy News) - As employees return to work, they are likely to have many questions and probably some anxiety about what the future holds for them and their employer. The Katy Chamber of Commerce will host a webinar devoted to bringing back a confident workforce.
The presentation will focus upon employee relations and communications issues that are arising in the evolving workplace. The discussion will include practical ideas to improve employees’ understanding of what to expect and bolster their confidence during this transition.
The event is scheduled for June 16, from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.
