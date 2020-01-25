HOUSTON (Covering Katy News) - Christian Brothers Automotive, based in the Katy area, announced Friday that it has been named to Entrepreneur magazine’s Franchise 500 list for the third year in a row. The list, considered the world’s most comprehensive franchise ranking, rated Christian Brothers Automotive number 5 in the repair and maintenance services section within the automotive category and number 261 overall.
Christian Brothers added 19 new locations last year. It was the most number of new locations added in a single year in the history of the company. It brings the brand’s total number to more than 200 locations across 30 states.
“We’re honored to receive this ranking by Entrepreneur, and as we look back over the last year, we are excited to build upon this investment,” said Donnie Carr, president of Christian Brothers Automotive said of the additional 19 locations added in 2019. "We look forward to pursuing further opportunities for growth in 2020 and have set a larger growth goal than ever before to sign 36 new agreements in 2020. We cannot wait to see what the next year has in store for our franchise system.”
The key factors that go into the evaluation include costs and fees, size and growth, support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability. Each franchise is given a cumulative score based on an analysis of more than 150 data points, and the 500 franchises with the highest cumulative scores become the Franchise 500 in ranking order.
“The 500 companies on this list all have something in common: They understand what consumers want now,” says Jason Feifer, editor in chief of Entrepreneur. “They may be an upstart in a brand-new category, or they may be a brand like Dunkin’ that’s ranked highly on our list for decades. But either way, making our list means they’re forward-thinking, nimble, and closely in touch with their customers’ needs — because in an ever-changing business environment, that’s what a franchise must do to thrive.”
For more information about the Christian Brothers Automotive franchise opportunity, visit http://www.christianbrothersfranchise.com.
About Christian Brothers Automotive Corporation
Dedicated to its brand mission “To glorify God, by loving your neighbor as yourself”, Christian Brothers Automotive has firmly planted its roots in faith, honesty and trust, which have proven to be clear differentiators in the competitive auto services and repair industry, a $380 billion sector in the U.S. economy. With its guiding principles instilled from the very first location, which opened in 1982, Christian Brothers Automotive has successfully expanded to more than 200 locations in 30 states. The Houston-based company delivers a variety of professional auto-care services including upkeep, maintenance, and repair.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.