KATY, WALLER COUNTY (Covering Katy News) - Katy based Igloo has hired Ryan Kingman for the newly created position of VP, Partnerships.
With more than 20 years of branding and marketing experience within the youth culture and entertainment realms, Kingman joins the creative team at Igloo’s Costa Mesa, CA office. Under his new role, he will oversee and forge new brand partnerships and license opportunities for Igloo with a focus on the iconic Playmate line of coolers.
“We’re incredibly excited to have Kingman join the team to lead the vision and strategy of our Playmate line,” stated Dave Allen, Igloo President and CEO. “As we continue to invest in building the brand, we are all excited to see how Kingman will help shape Igloo in the future.”
Kingman was the co-founder and Chief Marketing Officer for Stance, where he and his team identified a new category in lifestyle apparel, pioneered several innovations in sock manufacturing and marketing, and developed an inspirational and incentivized athlete-investor model, the sum of which took Stance from concept to significant scale.
Kingman has built unique marketing platforms that span a wide array of sports, cultures and communities and established licensing and endorsement deals with an incredible roster of athletes, brands and performers, sports leagues and media properties. He and his teams have been recognized with multiple awards including SIMA (Surf Industry Manufacturers Association) Breakout Brand of the Year and Cannes Advertising Campaign of the Year.
Kingman has also co-founded the creative agency, Studio Remains, where he will continue as Partner and include Igloo among their roster of clients.
