KATY (Covering Katy News) - Katy based U.S. Silica Holdings has promoted Brad Casper to the role of President as part of the Company's long-term succession planning, with Bryan Shinn continuing as U.S. Silica's Chief Executive Officer and a member of the Board of Directors.
"Brad has been an integral part of our leadership team for a long time. We are delighted to see his hard work pay off with this promotion. I look forward to working with Brad in his new capacity,'' said Mr. Shinn.
"I appreciate the confidence that Bryan and the other members of the Board have placed in me. I look forward to working with Bryan and the rest of the team to grow U.S. Silica," said Mr. Casper.
Mr. Casper previously served as the Company's Chief Commercial Officer since May 2015 and as an Executive Vice President since July 2016. He was Vice President of Strategic Planning from May 2011 until his promotion to Chief Commercial Officer in May 2015.
Before joining U.S. Silica, Mr. Casper was at Bain and Company, Inc., where he held various positions from 2002 to May 2011 in the United States, Australia and Hong Kong, most recently serving as a Principal from July 2010 to May 2011.
Mr. Casper earned a B.S. in Accounting from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and an M.B.A. from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania.
