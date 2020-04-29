CITY OF KATY/HOUSTON (Covering Katy News) - Katy Mills in Katy, the Houston Premium Outlets in Cypress, and the Galleria in Houston are all reopening on Friday. All three shopping centers are owned by Simon Properties. Gov. Greg Abbott announced that malls can reopen this week with 25% capacity.
The Simon facilities will open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m.
Each facility will provide free CDC approved masks and individual sanitizing wipe packets if they are requested.
Simon employees will be required to check their temperature before leaving home and will undergo a screening prior to stepping on the property. Employees will wear face coverings and be encouraged to wash their hands frequently during work hours.
Other safety precautions the malls are taking:
- Employees will be instructed to stay 6 feet away from customers and other employees
- Each mall required to enforce an occupancy that does not exceed a targeted level of 1 person per 50 square feet of space.
- Food court seating will be limited and space would be made between tables and chairs to ensure social distancing. No reusable customer service items will be used (trays, utensils, cups, etc.)
- Common area seating will also be reduced
- Play areas, stroller, valet stations and drinking fountains will be closed
- Every other stall and sink in the restrooms will be taped off to encourage the proper spacing between individuals
- Social distancing markers and signs will be placed on the floor
- Each night the common area of the property will be sanitized thoroughly
- Each tenant is responsible for managing to targets set by local authorities
- During mall hours, employees will regularly sanitize and disinfect high touchpoint areas, including restroom, seating areas, escalator/stair handrails, trash bins, doorknobs, etc
