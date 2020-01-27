KATY (Covering Katy News) - The Katy Area Economic Development Council recently named Marshall Kramer and Woody Mann winners of the Stan C. Stanley “Eagle” Leadership and Economic Development Award.
The Stanley Award was created to recognize an elected official and volunteer in the Katy area that have made contributions in leadership and economic development. Selections were made by a committee of Katy area leaders.
Kramer is currently the elected Board President of Harris County Emergency Services District 48 and Mann serves as President of Vista Equities Group and Senior Vice President of Vista Management Company.
Both men are very active members of the Katy Area EDC. Kramer serves on the Executive Committee of Katy Area Districts Council, and Mann is a founding member of Katy Area EDC and past Board Chairman.
"Both of these individuals exemplify qualities of our dear friend Stan including their commitment to the Katy area and our organization," said Lance Lacour, Katy Area EDC President/CEO.
The Katy Area EDC also announced its 2020 Executive Committee which includes Chair Rick Lawler (President/CEO, E.M.A. Solutions), Vice Chair Paul Kurt (Owner, Kurt & Associates PC), Treasurer Yvonne Kershner (President/CEO, Brazos Valley Schools Credit Union), Secretary Caroline Champion (Director, Methodist West Houston Hospital), Past Chair Woody Mann Jr. (President of Vista Equities Group and Senior Vice President of Vista Management Company), and At Large Members Dan Boggio (President/Partner, PBK Architects), Robert Gilpin (Assistant Director Ambulatory Services, Texas Children’s Hospital - West Campus), Mark Gehringer (Bridgeland Development, The Howard Hughes Company - Bridgeland) and Gwen Wagner (Economic Development, CenterPoint Energy).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.