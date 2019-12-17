CYPRESS (Covering Katy News) — Local Bar is a fixture at Katy's Villagio Town Center and now the owners are opening a second location in Bridgeland, a master planned community. Local Bar is located at Lakeland Village Center, 10615 Fry Rd.
Local Bar features locally sourced food and drink without an accompanying exorbitant price point. It includes a variety of craft cocktails, wine, and 12 different types of beer, in addition to a bar menu of light bites, heavy appetizers, gourmet pizza, burgers, and tacos.
The appetizers – such as baked goat cheese, spinach and artichoke dip, and wood stone pizza – mimic what is served across the street at Local Table, which is also located at Lakeland Village Center in Bridgeland and owned by the same company.
“We are excited to bring a high-quality and fresh feel to a neighborhood bar – something that is decidedly not run of the mill in any regard,” Shervin Sharifi, Local Table and Local Bar co-founder said. “I want people to feel comfortable in a great atmosphere that is accompanied by service that is second-to-none. The food menu is meant to complement the relaxed nature that Local Bar will personify.”
The interior décor leans rustic contemporary, and the sound system rotates a lively assortment of genres from classic rock to country, with popular artists mixed into the track list with regularity. Fifteen televisions adorn the back and side walls, including five 65-inch models. Despite the optimal sports viewing smorgasbord on tap, Sharifi’s desire is for Local Bar to serve not as a sports bar but as a gathering spot for friends and neighbors to enjoy craft cocktails and high-end appetizers. He describes the ambiance as “happy hour in a business-class environment.”
Since opening in June this year, Local Table in Bridgeland has been a success. A go-to spot with a breezy patio, it has proven to be an immense draw for customers in Northwest Houston. The restaurant fills hundreds of to-go orders per month for surrounding residences. Sharifi plans on building an in-house delivery service within the next few months at Local Table.
“Local Table has been a huge hit in the Bridgeland community, and we are more than confident that residents and visitors will make Local Bar a go-to spot in similar fashion,” said Heath Melton, Executive Vice President, MPC Residential. “Our growing population is looking for more dining and entertainment options close to home. Local Bar fills that need while aligning with the high-quality standards associated with Bridgeland. We are excited to welcome Local Bar to the neighborhood.”
Local Bar is open 7 days a week from 2 pm to 9 pm on Monday, 2 pm to 10 pm on Tuesday and Wednesday, 2 pm to 12 pm on Thursday, 2 pm to 2 am on Friday, 11 am to 2 pm on Saturday, and 11 am to 9 pm on Sunday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.