KATY (Covering Katy News) - Despite mounting losses at local restaurants, Katy based Kolache Factory is doubling down on its commitment to the community by launching two new Kolache Factory Cares initiatives in April.
“Restaurants are having a tough time, but we know there are others who have it worse, and those who are working hard on the frontlines, putting themselves at risk every day,” said Dawn Nielsen, Kolache Factory COO.
The company has launched Kolache Factory Cares - Fueling the Frontline and and Kolache Factory Cares - Adopt a Frontline Hero.
Kolache Factory Cares - Fueling the Frontline: Medical workers and first responders can come by a Kolache Factory location and receive a free breakfast to go (sausage and cheese or fruit kolache and coffee) on any day in April. Workers simply need to show your medical ID. They can choose takeout, drive-thru, or call ahead and have it delivered curbside. There will be no online orders at this time.
Kolache Factory Cares - Adopt a Frontline Hero: Any company, organization, or individual is invited to place a paid order and have it delivered to the frontline hero of their choice. It could be a hospital, clinic, police, fire, paramedic.
"When local companies or organizations Adopt a Frontline Hero and place an order, they are not only saying ‘Thank you’ to those on the frontlines with a kolache delivery but they are helping local restaurants too," said a statement from the company. "In a small way, the Kolache Factory Cares initiatives offer a great opportunity for all of us to do what we can to help others. And if COVID-19 has shown us anything, we are all in this together."
