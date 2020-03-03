HOUSTON (Covering Katy News) - Fears about the spread of Coronavirus have caused the cancellation of a major annual energy conference in Houston. The city of Houston has played host to CERAWeek by IHS Markit for more than 35 years, attracting thousands of global energy, technology, financial, and environmental executives, as well as senior government officials from around the world.
"The decision by IHS Markit to cancel CERAWeek 2020 was made after careful consideration following an advisory issued by the World Health Organization about the spread of the COVID-19 virus, a growing concern about large conferences with people coming from different parts of the world and the restriction of travel by a growing number of companies," said a joint statement from Mayor Sylvester Turner and IHS Markit Vice Chairman and CERAWeek Chair, Daniel Yergin. "Nothing specific to Houston led to this decision."
The city of Houston reports that there are currently zero confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the city.
The focus of concern was the number of people coming to Houston from more than 80 other countries at this particular time of uncertainty. For the same reason, IHS Markit has also cancelled two other international conferences this month scheduled for New Orleans and Long Beach, California.
CERAWeek 2020 had been scheduled for March 9 to March 13, 2020.
"The decision at this time to cancel CERAWeek 2020 and the other two IHS Markit conferences was precautionary to help prevent further spread of COVID-19 in the United States," the statement said.
CERAWeek and IHS Markit are deeply committed to Houston, and CERAWeek 2021 is already scheduled for March 1-5, 2021.
"CERAWeek benefits from strong partnerships with Houston institutions and companies—ranging from the energy industry to medical centers—and from collaboration with the city itself," the statement said.
About IHS Markit https://ihsmarkit.com
IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) is a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions for the major industries and markets that drive economies worldwide and is headquartered in London. IHS Markit has more than 50,000 business and government customers, including 80 percent of the Fortune Global 500 and the world’s leading financial institutions.
