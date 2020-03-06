KATY (Covering Katy News) — In support of business development, growth and sustainability, the Katy Area Chamber of Commerce is bringing star power to its second annual business to business expo to be held April 23 at the Omni Houston Hotel at Westside.
Jim ‘Mattress Mack’ McIngvale will provide the breakfast keynote address. The Greater Houston Partnership President/CEO Bob Harvey will deliver the lunch keynote address.
“The 2020 B2B Expo will provide a bevy of information that benefits business owners and, as such, is a perfect example of our mission to promote and advance business opportunity and activity,” said Matthew Ferraro, Katy Area Chamber President/CEO.
In addition to the two keynote addresses, the chamber is building a power-packed event that also features exhibit booths and several business breakout sessions. The breakout sessions will focus on the critical importance of cyber security, breaking through the glass ceiling and managing multiple generations in the workforce.
To enhance networking opportunities, the event will feature up to 50 business exhibitors who can meet and share information. The vendor booths will be open three times during the day, providing plenty of time for businesses and attendees to connect with each other.
“It will be great to hear and learn information from the keynote experts, but the vendor booth sessions provide exhibitors with that invaluable opportunity to network with other businesses and attendees,” Ferraro said.
The 2020 B2B Expo opens at 7:30 a.m. at the Omni’s westside hotel, located at 13210 Katy Freeway, Houston 77079.
McIngvale delivers the breakfast keynote address at 8 a.m. Following that, vender booths will be open for networking until 10 a.m, when the breakout sessions begin. Vendor booths will be open again from 11 a.m. - noon and from 1 - 2 p.m.
At noon, the GHP’s Harvey will deliver the luncheon keynote address. The event concludes at 2 p.m.
“The entire program is packed with valuable information, resources and opportunities that participating business owners will find important as they pursue development, growth and sustainability for their businesses,” Ferraro said. “Because of this, we strongly encourage businesses to sign up soon as an exhibitor or attendee because space is limited and, based on last year, it could go fast.”
Sponsorships also are available for the B2B Expo, which is expected to draw 250 attendees. Those interested in sponsorship should contact Ferraro at 832-437-8178.
Registration already is open and can be found on the Katy Area Chamber website here: https://business.katychamber.com/events/details/b2b-business-expo-20506?calendarMonth=2020-04-01.
For more information, contact Katy Area Chamber events manager Ashley DeWispelaere at 281-391-7423.
