KATY (Covering Katy News) - There is a new Kolache Factory location at 23021 Morton Ranch Road in Katy. It's been opened for about two weeks at the Highway 99 southbound feeder road next to Starbucks.
Even though the store is already open, the big grand opening bash won't happen until Saturday, February 15, 2020, from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Owners Luis Ferro and Claudia Gold are planning a grand opening celebration for the community that is sure to have folks lining up in the wee hours of the morning for their chance to win free kolaches for a year.
Luis Ferro arrived in the U.S. from Peru nearly 30 years ago. He spent a number of years working for others until he and his wife Claudia realized they could provide better for their family working for themselves. They started their own aviation brokerage company, and later started investing in real estate. Now they are diversifying their business portfolio and building a business that will involve the whole family. Luis and Claudia will be joined at their first Kolache Factory store by their daughter and son, and eventually their 13-year-old too.
“This business belongs to our family and we are big on family. Eventually, we will open three stores (in Katy) and one day, each child can have their own store to run,” explained Ferro of his long-term plans.
“We looked at several franchises, but we really liked that this was a family-oriented business that serves a unique and high-quality product," he said.
Kolache Factory Chief Operating Officer Dawn Nielsen is excited to welcome the Ferro/Gold family into the Kolache family fold.
“We love that Luis and Claudia want to build Kolache Factory into a family business for themselves just like my mother and father did 38 years ago. Their enthusiasm and commitment to this community and the brand will be a great asset, and it will be fun to watch them grow right in our backyard.”
Kolache Factory is a Katy based company. Its corporate offices are located a short distance east of Highway 99 at 23240 Westheimer Parkway where they also have a retail location. Kolache Factory sells franchises to entrepreneurs all over the county. This is the 62nd Kolache Factory store for the Katy-based national franchise.
A Grand Opening Celebration:
Saturday, February 15, 2020, 6 a.m.–2 p.m.
Live entertainment with popular 80s rock band Vertigo, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Face painting and a petting zoo for kids from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Grand Opening Goodies:
- 25 dine-in customers win a free kolache and a free insulated coffee mug that can be refilled every day for a year.
- Second 25 dine-in customers win a free small coffee every day for a year.
- Spin the Kolache Wheel for free prizes all morning long. (6 a.m.–noon)
- Enter to win a free Samsung 55-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart TV with HDR. Drawing at 1:01 p.m. (Must be present to win).
