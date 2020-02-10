KATY, HARRIS COUNTY (Covering Katy News) – We've been watching for months as the Mediterranean Pearl restaurant hung its sign and then began building out its 450 South Mason Road location. They're now open.
The restaurant features grilled seafood, flatbreads, soup, salad, sandwiches, and desserts.
Mediterranean Pearl is located next to Cane's along South Mason Road.
Yes, they have a kids menu.
“Our dream is to convey to our neighbors and visitors some of the exotic, unique and healthy Mediterranean seafood dishes that we are confident will be remembered for a long time,” says a post on the restaurant's website.
Mediterranean Pearl also offers private rooms for business meetings or private parties. The space can accommodate up to 50 people.
