KATY (Covering Katy News) - Brides and business people who have events planned at Noah's Event Venue in Katy, and other locations around the nation, are now looking for refunds and a new place to hold their wedding receptions and business meetings.
A bankruptcy judge in Utah ordered Noah's Event Venues to close its reception halls, one of which is located at 21402 Merchants Way in Katy.
The company was driven into bankruptcy in May 2019. At one time Noah's operated 42 event centers across the country.
Dozens of locations, including the one in Katy have closed, reportedly with little or no notice.
The company has previously closed three Texas locations, including one in Sugar Land in July 2019.
If your event has been cancelled at Noah's click HERE for other Katy area locations where you may be able to schedule your event.
