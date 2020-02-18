HOUSTON (Covering Katy News) – Ooh La La Desert Boutique is closing it's Memorial location to concentrate on its Katy operations. the Memorial location is located at Town & Country Village shopping center. The last day of service at 770 West Sam Houston Parkway North will be Saturday, Feb. 22.
Owner Vanessa O’Donnell said it was a difficult decision for her and her husband.
“This was not a decision that Mike—my husband and business partner—and I took lightly, but when the opportunity arose to simplify our lives and have more time to spend with our daughter, we knew we were making the right choice,” says O’Donnell.
Moving forward, the O’Donnells will focus their efforts on their two Katy stores, which are located much closer to their Sealy home.
“It’s always challenging to see things come to a close, but we’ll cherish the amazing memories we’ve made there and are truly humbled by the opportunity to serve and be a part of the Memorial City community for so many years.”
Oh La La began in 2007 in Cinco Ranch.
“Many of our key employees have been given the opportunity to move to one of our Katy locations if they choose,” O’Donnell said.
In addition to the Cinco Ranch store, Oh La La has a second bakery and headquarters at Park Row, which was established in 2010. It too will remain open.
Additional bakery locations in and around the Sealy/Fulshear area are a possibility according to O'Donnell.
The Cinco Ranch store is located at 23920 Westheimer Parkway and is open Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. – 9 p.m., Friday and Saturday, 8 a.m. – 10 p.m. and Sunday, 12 p.m. – 6 p.m.
The Park Row location is at 20155 Park Row. It's open Monday through Saturday, 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. For more information, visit oohlalasweets.com.
(0) comments
