KATY (Covering Katy News) - Kura Sushi, a fast-growing technology-enabled Japanese restaurant concept, is now open in Katy. Its unique theme allows customers to choose food from a conveyor belt that pass by as they dine. Customers can also place specific orders and they too are delivered on what's called a revolving sushi bar.
Located at 23330 Grand Circle Boulevard, the 3,520 square foot restaurant has seating for 119 guests and employs approximately 40 team members. As part of Kura’s new design concept, the Katy location features contemporary fixtures and reflects an enhanced Japanese influence.
“The Katy opening marks our eighth store in the Texas market and our 24th restaurant nationwide,” said Hajime “Jimmy” Uba, President and CEO of Kura Sushi USA. “We are excited to bring our distinctive “Kura Experience” to both new and loyal guests as we continue to expand our footprint.”
See the video below for a look at this unique restaurant.
