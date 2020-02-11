KATY (Covering Katy News) - MyRoofingPal, an app that connects homeowners with local roofing contractors and companies launches this month in Katy.
Austin-based MyRoofingPal allows homeowners to find local, pre-screened roofers. Homeowners can list the details of their project with their desired service date and roof replacement or repair needs. Professionals can then submit bids on roofing projects based on square footage estimates from aerial images, and all the other roofing project information homeowners provide through the app.
Homeowners select providers based on vendor’s ratings, reviews and price. Once the roofer finishes the project the homeowner can securely pay through the app, rate vendor’s services and schedule other home improvement projects.
“After successfully launching in 45 other markets, we are excited to help homeowners in Katy find reliable, local roofers,” co-founder Jesse Silkoff said in a statement.
The Austin-based company’s other locations include Tampa, Houston, Baton Rouge, Atlanta, Los Angeles and Cleveland. Visit myroofingpal.com for more information.
