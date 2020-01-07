CITY OF KATY (Covering Katy News) – Domino’s Pizza is building a new supply chain center on Igloo Road in Katy and it will mean about 85 new jobs when it opens in the fourth quarter of this year. The facility will crank out about 20,000 dough balls per day that will be used by 300 Domino’s locations in the Houston region.
The new Katy supply chain location will help Domino’s better serve its franchisees. Currently the closest supply chain center is located in Grand Prairie, TX, about a four hour drive from Katy.
Ground was broken on the 60,000 square foot facility on Dec. 12. It will serve as a distribution center for dough and other items for restaurants in Texas and parts of Louisiana.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.