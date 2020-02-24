Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo

Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo

 Covering Katy photo by Dennis Spellman

KATY (Covering Katy News) - The Katy Area Chamber of Commerce luncheon on March 26 will feature Waller County Judge Trey Duhon, Fort Bend County Judge KP George, and Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo. It is the chamber's State of the Counties event for 2020.

The event will be held at the Aloft Hotel at 25330 Kingsland Blvd., Katy, TX 77494.

Click HERE to register

State of the Counties

