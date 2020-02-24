KATY (Covering Katy News) - The Katy Area Chamber of Commerce luncheon on March 26 will feature Waller County Judge Trey Duhon, Fort Bend County Judge KP George, and Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo. It is the chamber's State of the Counties event for 2020.
The event will be held at the Aloft Hotel at 25330 Kingsland Blvd., Katy, TX 77494.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.