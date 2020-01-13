FULSHEAR (Covering Katy News) - There will soon be a Toasted Yolk restaurant at the northeast corner of FM 359 and FM 1093 in Fulshear. Toasted Yolk is specializes in breakfast and lunch.
A temporary sign is hanging at the future Fulshear location. It's located at a busy intersection with great visibility.
There is already a Toasted Yolk location near Costco along the Grand Parkway at the Katy Freeway which is another busy and highly visible location.
Chris Milton and Mathew DeMott opened the first Toasted Yolk Café in Conroe in 2010. The mission was to provide a unique breakfast and lunch experience that was better than anything else they could find.
When we have more information about the Fulshear grand opening we'll pass it along.
