KATY (Covering Katy News) - The Fulshear Katy area Chamber of Commerce held a rope cutting at Touchstone District Service's new office on Tuesday.
Touchstone provides communication services for public organizations like municipality districts and fire departments.
"By engaging Touchstone, your district is making a commitment to active, transparent, and accurate communication with the residents and commercial properties within your community," says a statement on the company's website.
Touchstone's new office is located at 4320 Katy Hockley Road, Katy, Texas 77493.
