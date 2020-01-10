KATY, FORT BEND COUNTY (Covering Katy News) - The the soon to be opening VillaSport Athletic Club and Health Spa is hosting a job fair on Saturday, January 11 from 9 a.m.–12 p.m. to fill more than 250 full-time and part-time positions.
VillaSport is located near the Kroger store in Stableside at Falcon Landing, across from Tompkins High School at the intersection of Gaston Road and Falcon Landing Boulevard.
To attend the job fair email careerfair_CR@villasport.com
The job fair will be held at Homewood Suites, 25495 Katy Mills Parkway,Katy, TX 77494.
Attendees to the job fair are encouraged to dress for success and bring two copies of their resume to the event. Employees are needed in the following departments:
• Aquatics
• Events and Parties
• Facilities and Maintenance
• Fitness
• Food and Beverage
• Group Exercise
• Housekeeping
• Member Services and Concierge
• Spa
• Sports
• VillaKids
The 90,000 square foot resort-style club will include an NBA regulation-size basketball court, plus group studios for cycle, yoga, mind/body, Pilates and TRX workouts. There will be more than 120 cardio machines, a full lineup of workout equipment, group exercise classes for members and a 12,000 square foot kids-only club.
Indoor and outdoor pools will feature 25-yard lap pools, co-ed whirlpools, waterslides, water walk, zero-depth entry areas and an adults-only pool area with a bar, fire pit, and whirlpool spa lounge.
VillaSport currently has five locations in Colorado, California, Oregon and Texas. The two closest locations are in Cypress and The Woodlands.
For more information, visit www.villasport.com/cinco-ranch or call (281) 505-3139.
