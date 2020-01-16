KATY (Covering Katy News) – The Katy Independent School District will formally dedicate the Olga Leonard Elementary school Thursday night. The school opened its doors to more than 600 students at the start of this school year. The school is expected to continue growing as more families move in to the rapidly growing area north of the Katy Freeway.
The school is located at 2602 Winchester Ranch Trail near the intersection of Morton and Porter roads in the Katy Oaks subdivision.
"Olga Leonard left a positive impression and influence among all of the teachers, staff members, students and communities throughout her career that spanned over three decades in the Katy Independent School District," said a statement from the school district. "It is due to her passion for education and positive leadership that led to her being the namesake of the newest elementary school in the District’s northwest quadrant, Olga Leonard Elementary."
Leonard began her career with Katy ISD in 1985. She served as an elementary, junior high, and high school classroom teacher, an instructional specialist and as an elementary campus administrator at several schools in Katy ISD.
Always putting children first, her dedication for student learning can be seen in the distinctive artistic murals that Leonard painted and donated to Schmalz Elementary and Memorial Parkway Elementary.
The dedication takes place on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at 6:30 p.m.
